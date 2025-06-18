Our research team seeks undergraduate and graduate students in the Texas Tech community to perform three rounds of office-related tasks (30 minutes each) within three different virtual reality (VR) headset supports. Each round consists of watching a video, browsing the internet with document creation, and pointing task (10 minutes each). This study will involve measurement of muscle activity from four neck muscles using wireless electromyography (EMG) sensors, maximal effort contractions for each pair of muscle, and motion capture movement with reflective markers while performing the tasks with the VR headset. The entire experiment will take up to 150 min, including subject preparation.

You will receive a $50 Amazon e-gift card.

Location: Texas Tech IMSE Department, Room 109

To check if you are eligible to participate, click on the link to take you to the survey:

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/MBKBCZ7

If you have any questions, please contact: felipe.santos@ttu.edu

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.