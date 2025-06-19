We are seeking participants for a 1 hr music-listening study. Participants will earn $15. Contact pearllab19@gmail.com to learn more.

The Performing Arts Research Lab (PeARL) at Texas Tech is looking for participants for a music experiment. Participants should be at least 18 years old, citizens or permanent residents of the US, and and without medically diagnosed hearing problems.

The experiment will take about 60 minutes and involves listening to excerpts of music and responding to questions.

You will be compensated $15 for your time.

This work has been certified by the TTU Institutional Review Board and is supervised by Dr. David Sears in the School of Music at Texas Tech. No risks are associated with this research. Your confidentiality and anonymity for serving in this experiment will be protected.

If you are interested, please contact pearllab19@gmail.com.

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.