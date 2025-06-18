“Videotape: A History of the Magnetic Medium,” a new exhibit at the Southwest Collection/Special Collections Library (SWC/SCL), traces the evolution of videotape from its inception in the mid-1950s through the late 2000s, showcasing the many formats and forms the medium has taken over the decades.

Initially a tool exclusive to broadcasters and professional video production, videotape eventually became widely accessible to the home consumer market. Curated by Robert Hoffman, Unit Manager of the SWC/SCL Audio-Visual Department, the exhibit presents this technological journey through physical examples of vintage equipment, video clips and interpretive content.

The exhibit also highlights SWC/SCL’s ongoing efforts to preserve these historical materials for future generations.

The exhibit runs through early August. SWC/SCL exhibit hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, contact Robert Hoffman, robhoffm@ttu.edu.