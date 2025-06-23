TTU Hazing Prevention. Texas Tech University is committed to providing a safe and supportive educational environment for all members of our community. Hazing, retaliation, and discrimination are strictly prohibited under university policy, state, and federal law, Hazing, retaliation, and discrimination are strictly prohibited under university policy, state, and federal law.
More information on Hazing Prevention can be found at TTU System's Regulation 07.19 and at Student Life's Anti-Hazing 24/25 page.
Report Online TTU Raiders Report https://www.depts.ttu.edu/dos/report_a_concern.php
Report Anonymously Text: 806-454-7867
For more information about anonymous reporting, visit:
https://www.depts.ttu.edu/dos/anonymousreporting.php