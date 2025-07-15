Caregivers often don’t take a moment to care for themselves and can be stuck at their desk, don’t want to melt in the heat, or maybe are just too tired to get out. If this is you, in one form or the other (maybe all), Staff Senate Caregiver Committee can help with that! Join us for a Virtual Self Care session provided by Human Resources via Teams on July 15th at noon. You can eat your lunch, stay cool, and take care of you and get a little treat courtesy of our committee! Join with this link: https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_MmQ1NzQxNDMtMDZjZS00YTQ3LWIwYWItNzdlZDU1YjgyZDFm%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%22178a51bf-8b20-49ff-b655-56245d5c173c%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%22e841df66-38e8-4a1c-9a25-55c51b18a100%22%7d Posted:

7/14/2025



Originator:

Heather Higgins



Email:

heather.higgins@ttu.edu



Department:

Chemistry



Event Information

Time: 12:15 PM - 12:45 PM

Event Date: 7/15/2025



Location:

Teams



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Faculty/Staff Organization

