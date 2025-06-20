Play a Cooperative Boardgame with AI, Earn up to 70$

$15/hour + $10 bonus for study completion

Adults (18-45) are invited to participate in a paid, in-person study about teamwork that involves both humans and AI team members. Participants will cooperate with one other person and one AI teammate to play a computerized version of a cooperative board game. In-game player actions and voice communication will be recorded for the study, and participants will also complete questionnaires.

The study will take place in a Department of Psychological Sciences research laboratory on the TTU campus. The study will be completed in a single session lasting 4 hours or less. Participants will receive $15 per hour for their time and will receive a $10 bonus for study completion.

To participate you must:

Be 18-45 years old.

Be a U.S. citizen.

Speak English as a first language.

Have normal or corrected-to-normal vision, normal color vision, normal hearing, and normal motor control.

Be able to sit continually for up to 4 hours while using a computer.

Have no prior experience playing any version of the board game “Pandemic”

For more information or if you are interested in participating, please contact Dr. Eric Greenlee and his research team by emailing greenleelab.ttu@gmail.com