Hello team!

Looking to fill your open positions with Red Raiders? Have an internship or program that will support students’ career development?

Registration is now LIVE for the University Career Center's Ice Cream Social, Scoop and Opportunity Job Fair. We would love for you to attend!

When you attend this event, you will have the chance to promote the opportunities you have available to Texas Tech students and alumni from all across campus. Whether it’s a full-time position, part-time job, internship, program, or unique experience, we would love to help you share it with our Red Raiders! This free event is exclusively for Texas Tech University System departments and programs.

Event Details

Date: Monday, August 25, 2025

Time: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Location: Outside of the University Career Center, Between Wiggins Complex & Chitwood/Weymouth

Fee: $0

You can register for the event on Hire Red Raiders. Sign in or create your employer account and look for the Ice Cream Social, Scoop and Opportunity Job Fair in the "Events" section.

If you have any questions, you can reach out via email to carmela.nofuente@ttu.edu or by phone at (806) 742-2210. We look forward to your attendance!



