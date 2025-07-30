to avoid delays. For questions related to this downtime, please contact Jaggaer will be offline for scheduled maintenance by the vendor beginning Friday, August 29, 2025, at 9:00 PM and will remain unavailable through Monday, September 1, 2025, at 10:00 PM. During this time, no requisitions, approvals, or payments can be processed. It is imperative that any time-sensitive transactions are completed in accordance with the Fiscal Year End Deadlines to avoid delays. For questions related to this downtime, please contact techbuy.purchasing@ttu.edu . Posted:

7/30/2025



Originator:

Molly Andrade



Email:

Molly.Andrade@ttu.edu



Department:

Procurement Services





Categories

Departmental

Faculty/Staff Organization

