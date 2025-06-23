|
This course uses movies as a dynamic starting point to explore the four subfields of anthropology—physical, archaeological, cultural, and linguistic—and how both modern and ancient cultures are portrayed on screen. From action-packed adventures to thought-provoking dramas, we’ll examine how popular media, especially Hollywood, has shaped public perceptions of anthropology. This course fulfills the Core Language, Philosophy and Culture requirement.
