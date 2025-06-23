Students will explore human culture through time by tracing its development and comparing cultures around the world. Key topics include the nature of culture; language and communication; identity and gender roles; how people make a living and exchange goods; marriage, family, and kinship systems; politics, power, and conflict; religion, spirituality, and the supernatural; cultural change; and how anthropology addresses today’s global challenges.

This course fulfils: Multicultural competency and Social and Behavioral Sciences requirement.








