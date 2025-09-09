Thinking about applying to graduate school but not sure where to start? The University Career Center is hosting the Graduate and Professional School Fair on Tuesday, September 9th, 11 am to 3 pm in the Student Union Building (SUB) Ballroom. Browse graduate programs from universities and colleges across Texas to learn about different programs and meet face-to-face with recruiters.

This event is open to ALL Texas Tech University students. Admission is FREE for students and there is no pre-registration required to attend! However, if you would like to view the participating universities beforehand, please register on Hire Red Raiders. Come early and explore the possibilities for graduate school and professional education!

Here is a list of some of the first-time attending programs:

New York Film Academy

NYU School of Engineering

School of Visual Arts

The Community Solution Education System

The University of Chicago

The University of Queensland (Australia) Medical School

Event Details

Date: Tuesday, September 9, 2025

Time: 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM

Venue: SUB Ballroom