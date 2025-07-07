You will be asked to answer a brief survey (10-15 minutes) asking about your experiences within small group

learning environments. After you complete the survey, you might be invited to

participate

in a follow-up interview if you opt-in

. Your participation is completely voluntary, and you can stop at any point in the study. Upon completing the survey, respondents may opt into a drawing to win one of five $20 gift cards. The odds of winning depend on the total number of survey participants. For example, with 100 participants, the odds are 1 in 20; with 200 participants, they are

1 in 40. Winners will be notified via email no later than December 1, 2025. Those participants who agree to

participate

in an interview will receive a $25 gift card to thank them for their time completing the interview.