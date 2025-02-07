First-time mothers in their third trimester or postpartum are wanted to share their experiences! We are looking for first-time mothers in the Lubbock area, who are 18 and over, to share their overall well-being and postpartum experiences. Each participant will receive a $40 gift card for their time.





marianne.garcia@ttu.edu ) for more information, questions, and interviews. Please contact Marianne Garcia, M.S. () for more information, questions, and interviews.





Participants will fill out questionnaires and complete an interview session. This is part of a research study by Dr. Ann Mastergeorge and the Research in Early Development (RED) Lab, which has been IRB-approved.







This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.