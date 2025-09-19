The 2nd Annual HSI Summit is a free, day-long event welcomes faculty, staff, students, and community partners who are committed to advancing HSI initiatives, supporting collaboration between campus and community, and sharing strategies to promote student success and institutional excellence. The summit will kick off at 8:00 AM with breakfast and check-in, followed by a dynamic schedule of keynote speakers, engaging workshops, and insightful presentations. The event will wrap up at 4:30 PM.



