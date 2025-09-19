|
The 2nd Annual HSI Summit is a free, day-long event welcomes faculty, staff, students, and community partners who are committed to advancing HSI initiatives, supporting collaboration between campus and community, and sharing strategies to promote student success and institutional excellence. The summit will kick off at 8:00 AM with breakfast and check-in, followed by a dynamic schedule of keynote speakers, engaging workshops, and insightful presentations. The event will wrap up at 4:30 PM.
Reserve your spot today using the link below
:
|Posted:
7/2/2025
Originator:
Andrea Moreno Juarez
Email:
Andrea.Moreno-Juarez@ttu.edu
Department:
PI Jorge Iber
Event Information
All Day Event
Event Date: 9/19/2025
Location:
Texas Tech Student Union Building
