Families Wanted: Last Child Moving for College or Work? Join a Study!

Participants Wanted for Family Transition Research
Is your last child (age 18+) going through a major life transition—either moving to Lubbock to attend Texas Tech as a first-year student or moving out of Lubbock to another city for college or work? If so, your family may be eligible to participate in a 4-month research study on the transition to an empty nest.

We are seeking families that include:
 • Two parents or guardians 
• One last child (age 18+) who is either:
 • Moving to Lubbock to start at TTU as a first-year student
or
 • Moving from Lubbock to another city for college or work

What’s involved for 4 months:
EACH family member completes one 30-minute monthly survey
• Plus, a 5-minute daily survey for 7 days/month
EACH participant can receive up to $285 in Amazon gift cards at the end of study

Screening survey: https://tinyurl.com/ttunext

Contact:
Dr. Athena Chan – athena.chan@ttu.edu | 806-832-8564
Dr. Sylvia Niehuis – sylvia.niehuis@ttu.edu | 806-834-7382

This study is approved by the TTU Human Research Protection program (IRB2025-464).
Posted:
7/3/2025

Originator:
Athena Chan

Email:
Athena.Chan@ttu.edu

Department:
Human Develop and Family Studies


