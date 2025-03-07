Participants Wanted for Family Transition Research
Is your last child (age 18+) going through a major life transition—either moving to Lubbock to attend Texas Tech as a first-year student or moving out of Lubbock to another city for college or work? If so, your family may be eligible to participate in a 4-month research study on the transition to an empty nest.
We are seeking families that include:
• Two parents or guardians
• One last child (age 18+) who is either:
• Moving to Lubbock to start at TTU as a first-year student
or
• Moving from Lubbock to another city for college or work
What’s involved for 4 months:
• EACH family member completes one 30-minute monthly survey
• Plus, a 5-minute daily survey for 7 days/month
• EACH participant can receive up to $285 in Amazon gift cards at the end of study
Screening survey: https://tinyurl.com/ttunext
Contact:
Dr. Athena Chan – athena.chan@ttu.edu | 806-832-8564
Dr. Sylvia Niehuis – sylvia.niehuis@ttu.edu | 806-834-7382
This study is approved by the TTU Human Research Protection program (IRB2025-464).