Participants Wanted for Family Transition Research

Is your last child (age 18+) going through a major life transition—either moving to Lubbock to attend Texas Tech as a first-year student or moving out of Lubbock to another city for college or work? If so, your family may be eligible to participate in a 4-month research study on the transition to an empty nest.

We are seeking families that include:

• Two parents or guardians

• One last child (age 18+) who is either:

• Moving to Lubbock to start at TTU as a first-year student

or

• Moving from Lubbock to another city for college or work

What’s involved for 4 months :

• EACH family member completes one 30-minute monthly survey

• Plus, a 5-minute daily survey for 7 days/month

• EACH participant can receive up to $285 in Amazon gift cards at the end of study

Screening survey: https://tinyurl.com/ttunext



Contact:

Dr. Athena Chan – athena.chan@ttu.edu | 806-832-8564

Dr. Sylvia Niehuis – sylvia.niehuis@ttu.edu | 806-834-7382

This study is approved by the TTU Human Research Protection program (IRB2025-464).