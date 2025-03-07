Are you a Rawls College of Business undergraduate student interested in building your research skills and working one-on-one with expert faculty? Thinking about grad school or wanting to make a real impact through research? The Rawls Undergraduate Research Program (RURP) is now accepting applications from research mentees for the upcoming academic year. As a mentee, you'll get the chance to:

Earn a Business Research Micro-credential that can count as a 3-credit elective

Compete for the Rawls Undergraduate Research Award, with a top prize of $5,000 and two runner-up prizes of $2,500 The deadline to apply is August 1.

To apply, read the Program Guidelines here and submit an application.

7/3/2025



