Rawls Undergraduate Students: 2025 RURP Applications Now Open!
Are you a Rawls College of Business undergraduate student interested in building your research skills and working one-on-one with expert faculty? Thinking about grad school or wanting to make a real impact through research? The Rawls Undergraduate Research Program (RURP) is now accepting applications from research mentees for the upcoming academic year. As a mentee, you'll get the chance to: 

  • Earn a Business Research Micro-credential that can count as a 3-credit elective
  • Compete for the Rawls Undergraduate Research Award, with a top prize of $5,000 and two runner-up prizes of $2,500
The deadline to apply is August 1

To apply, read the Program Guidelines here and submit an application. 

Want to check out our latest research initiatives and discoveries? 
7/3/2025

Laura Bilbao

laura.bilbao@ttu.edu

Rawls College of Business


