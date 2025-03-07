|
Are you a Rawls College of Business undergraduate student interested in building your research skills and working one-on-one with expert faculty? Thinking about grad school or wanting to make a real impact through research? The Rawls Undergraduate Research Program (RURP) is now accepting applications from research mentees for the upcoming academic year. As a mentee, you'll get the chance to:
- Earn a Business Research Micro-credential that can count as a 3-credit elective
- Compete for the Rawls Undergraduate Research Award, with a top prize of $5,000 and two runner-up prizes of $2,500
The deadline to apply is August 1.
Want to check out our latest research initiatives and discoveries?
|Posted:
7/3/2025
Originator:
Laura Bilbao
Email:
laura.bilbao@ttu.edu
Department:
Rawls College of Business
