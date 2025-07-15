Play a Cooperative Boardgame with AI, Earn up to 70$

$15/hour + $10 bonus for study completion

Adults (18-45) are invited to participate in a paid, in-person study about teamwork that involves both humans and AI team members. Participants will cooperate with one other person and one AI teammate to play a computerized version of a cooperative board game. In-game player actions and voice communication will be recorded for the study, and participants will also complete questionnaires.

The study will take place in a Department of Psychological Sciences research laboratory on the TTU campus. The study will be completed in a single session lasting 4 hours or less. Participants will receive $15 per hour for their time and will receive a $10 bonus for study completion.

To participate you must:

Be 18-45 years old

Be a U.S. citizen

Speak English as a first language.

Have normal or corrected-to-normal vision, normal color vision, normal hearing, and normal motor control.

Be able to sit continually for up to 4 hours while using a computer.

Not be an experienced player of the board game “Pandemic” – prior experience is OK, as long as you have not played “Pandemic” more than approximately 5 times.

For more information or if you are interested in participating, please contact Dr. Eric Greenlee and his research team by emailing psychology.greenleelab@ttu.edu

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.