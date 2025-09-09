The University Career Center is hosting the Graduate and Professional School Fair on Tuesday, September 9th, 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM in the Student Union Building (SUB) Ballroom. The Graduate & Professional School Fair provides the opportunity for you to meet and speak with our talented students about your academic programs. Students of all majors will be in attendance. This is a chance for you to network with students, faculty, and fellow professionals all while advertising your school.

To register for this event, please log in or create an employer account in Hire Red Raiders. The last day to register is September 2, 2025.

Employer Registration



Upon registration, you will receive a confirmation packet containing specific event questions and details pertaining to shipping, electricity, and more.