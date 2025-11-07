Dear Colleagues,





My name is Niveditha Pookkottuvariam (Nivi), and I am a PhD candidate in the Department of English at Texas Tech University. I am writing to invite you to participate in a research study I am conducting for my dissertation titled "Bridging the Gap: Redesigning Academic Collaboration for Workplace Readiness.” This study explores how group work structured through Learning Management Systems (such as Blackboard and Canvas) shapes students 'preparedness for collaborative work in professional environments.





I am seeking participants who meet the following criteria:

Are 18 years or older

Are current undergraduate students, recent graduates (within the past two years), or graduate instructors at Texas Tech University

Have experience using LMS platforms (e.g., Blackboard, Canvas) for academic group work or collaborative assignments





If you choose to participate, your involvement will include:

Completing a short online survey (approximately 10–15 minutes)

Optionally participating in a follow-up Zoom interview and/or usability session (30–45 minutes) based on your availability. These sessions will be recorded for transcription and analysis purposes, and all recordings will be kept strictly confidential.





To appreciate your time, I will offer a $20 gift card to a business of your choice(Amazon, H-E-B, or Starbucks) for participating in the follow-up interview or usability session. The gift card will be sent to you via email after the session is completed.





Participation is completely voluntary, and you may decline to answer any question, request not to be recorded, or withdraw from the study at any time without penalty or consequence to your academic standing.





If you are interested in participating, please begin by completing this intake form and digital consent via Microsoft Forms:









If you have any questions, please feel free to contact me directly at npookkot@ttu.edu, or contact the Principal Investigator, Dr. Jason Tham, at jason.tham@ttu.edu. You may also contact the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University for any questions regarding the rights of participants. Their phone number is (806)-742-2064, and their email is hrpp@ttu.edu.





Thank you for considering this invitation. I look forward to hearing from you.



