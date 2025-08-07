TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
English in the Evenings

Any adults may register for these affordable six-week evening English classes that meet twice a week.  The next class, a listening and speaking class, begins on Oct. 20th!

 

Visit this page for more details: https://eventreg.ads.ttu.edu/event/113/
Posted:
7/8/2025

Originator:
Yesim Kesli Dollar

Email:
Yesim.Dollar@ttu.edu

Department:
CMLL


Categories