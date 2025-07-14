Learn more about the field of bioengineering and their applications to the medical field. This is a good starting point for future professionals interested in the bioengineering/medical field or need an interesting elective to take. You don't have to be an engineering student to take this course.

Both graduate and undergraduate students are welcome! Course is available in the Fall 2025 semester face-to-face or online asynchronously. For more questions about the course, please contact Akhilesh Shakya - Akhilesh.Shakya@ttu.edu. Posted:

7/14/2025



Originator:

JT Trevino



Email:

Jerry.T.Trevino@ttu.edu



Department:

Engineering





