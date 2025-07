WHEN: Tuesday, July 29th WHERE: Choose your time and location! MCOM Room 154 from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm -OR-

Civil Engineering Lobby from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm All benefits eligible staff are invited! This is a come and go event. Stop by for a Sweet Escape with Staff Senate - Beat the heat and enjoy a FREE ice cream treat of your choice! Posted:

7/10/2025



Originator:

Joann Wright



Email:

joann.wright@ttu.edu



Department:

Ops Div Planning and Admin



Event Information

Time: 11:30 AM - 2:00 PM

Event Date: 7/29/2025



Location:

MCOM 154 AND Civil Eng. Lobby



