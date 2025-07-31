Are you ready to unleash your creativity, build confidence, and collaborate with a vibrant community of artists? The School of Theatre & Dance offers nine specialized Theatre Arts minors designed for students of all majors who are eager to explore the world of performance, production, and storytelling.

Available Minors:

Acting

Cosplay and Costume Technology

Design & Technology for the Entertainment Industry

Design Visualization

Live Action Role Play & Performance for Reenactment

Sound Design

Stage Management & Production

Stage & Screen Studies

General Theatre Arts

A minor in Theatre Arts helps students develop valuable skills in leadership, problem-solving, communication, and creative thinking—all within a collaborative and supportive environment.

Interested in learning more?