Are you ready to unleash your creativity, build confidence, and collaborate with a vibrant community of artists? The School of Theatre & Dance offers nine specialized Theatre Arts minors designed for students of all majors who are eager to explore the world of performance, production, and storytelling.
Available Minors:
- Acting
- Cosplay and Costume Technology
- Design & Technology for the Entertainment Industry
- Design Visualization
- Live Action Role Play & Performance for Reenactment
- Sound Design
- Stage Management & Production
- Stage & Screen Studies
- General Theatre Arts
A minor in Theatre Arts helps students develop valuable skills in leadership, problem-solving, communication, and creative thinking—all within a collaborative and supportive environment.
Interested in learning more?
Contact Abed Monawar at Abed.Monawar@ttu.edu to schedule an appointment and start your journey in Theatre Arts today!