Succeeding as a Middle Manager

In this training, you will learn more about what a middle manager is and how you are in a unique position to lead both upwards and downwards. You will learn some challenges commonly associated with middle management and receive tips and resources to help overcome those challenges. You will also have the chance to discuss and brainstorm solutions for your own experiences with your peers.

Motivation (Self and Others)

We all have been there… You have so much to do, but no motivation to do it! This training will help you learn specific strategies and techniques to push through those moments where you feel like you can’t accomplish anything. You will better understand what motivation is, how to foster motivation in your work team, and how to find self-motivation in the day-to-day. Through interactive activities and quizzes, you will have the opportunity to not only learn about yourself but also learn from your peers on how to be a better leader and a better motivator.

Please register via Cornerstone at https://ttu.csod.com/samldefault.aspx under “Fall Learning Series” or email hr.talentdevelopment@ttu.edu.