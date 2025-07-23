TTU HomeTechAnnounce

First-Time Mothers Needed for Postpartum Interview Study!
First-time mothers in their third trimester or postpartum are wanted to share their experiences! We are looking for first-time mothers in the Lubbock area, who are 18 and over, to share their overall well-being and postpartum experiences. Each participant will receive a $40 gift card for their time. 

Please contact Marianne Garcia, M.S. (marianne.garcia@ttu.edu) for more information, questions, and interviews. 

Participants will fill out questionnaires and complete an interview session. This is part of a research study by Dr. Ann Mastergeorge and the Research in Early Development (RED) Lab, which has been IRB-approved.

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.
Posted:
7/23/2025

Originator:
Marian Garcia

Email:
Marianne.Garcia@ttu.edu

Department:
Human Develop and Family Studies


