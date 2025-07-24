Why study Arabic?

- Arabic ranks as the 4th most spoken native language in the world, with approximately 315 million speakers in 58 countries speaking the language.

- Proficiency in Arabic and understanding of its culture offer significant advantages in various career fields such as diplomacy, intelligence, business, engineering, international development, and academia.

- Arabic speakers are highly sought-after for specialized government roles. The U.S. State Department designates Arabic as a "critical language" and of "strategic importance," emphasizing its significance in diplomatic and security contexts.

- Fluency in Arabic paves the way for employment with government agencies, international organizations, and NGOs, providing opportunities to contribute to global initiatives.

- Numerous scholarships and grants are available for Arabic language students, supporting their educational endeavors and career aspirations.

- Mastery of Arabic opens doors to diverse business opportunities in the Arab world, enhancing potential for international trade and collaboration.

- Proficiency in Arabic sets individuals apart from their peers in an increasingly competitive job market, showcasing their adaptability and global perspective.

- Arabic language program offer immersive opportunities such as summer study abroad programs and weekly Arabic club meetings facilitated by faculty. These experiences allow students to deepen their language skills, engage with the culture, and build lasting connections.

Arabic language program often incorporates service-learning classes, enabling students to apply their language skills in real-world contexts while making meaningful contributions to communities.

For more questions: Contact Rula Al-hmoud Rula.al-hmoud@ttu.edu