Young Adults’ VR Well-Being

Hospitality and Retail Management, Texas Tech University

We are looking for participants aged 18-29 to participate in a research study.

Have you experienced stress related to academic or interpersonal issues in the past 6 months? Do you often doubt your ability to do well before an exam, assignment, or event?

If SO, you might be eligible to participate (either US citizens or permanent residents) in our research to share your experience. You will experience VR drawing regarding the relief of your negative emotions.

Participation Involves

VR activity (30 minutes) à Break (10 minutes) à Interview (45 minutes; the interview will be audio recorded) à Survey (15 minutes)

Location

Weeks Hall Room 230, 1398 University Ave, Lubbock, TX 79415

Participants will be compensated

Participants can expect to receive a $15 Amazon gift card within 1–2 weeks after completing the study.





If you are interested in participating, please complete this form and submit it.

https://ttuhumansciences.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_bIS0nUJ1q57NagS

Please contact Dr. Chang at (806) 834-5521 or julie.chang@ttu.edu to find out more information about this research study.

This study has been approved by the TTU Institutional Review Board.