RHIM 4311: The Wine Class That Slays – Certs, Sips & College Credit? Yes Please.

Hey wine lovers (or future wine pros),

Ever wish you could talk wine without Googling every bottle? Want to flex real wine knowledge at dinner and maybe build a career in the beverage biz?

Say hello to RHIM 4311: Wines of the World – an elective open to all majors (just gotta be 21+ by the first day of class)!

Why this class is a total W:

Double certs – You’ll walk out with WSET® Level 1 & 2 awards (aka the slay of wine education).
50+ wine tastings – Not a drill.
Insane value – All the wine, books, materials, AND exams for just $370 (those certs usually run $1K outside of Tech).
Career glow-up – Whether you’re going into hospitality or just wanna be That Person at dinner, this is for you.
No matter your major – Marketing, pre-med, psych, fine arts... if you vibe with wine, you're in.

Want in? Email miranda.llanas@ttu.edu to check your eligibility.
(RHIM + PSS majors/minors get first dibs.)

Come sip, learn, and casually flex wine knowledge for the rest of your life.

Cheers,

Texas Wine Marketing  Research Institute
Dept. of Hospitality & Retail Management
Posted:
7/23/2025

Originator:
Asta Edlin

Email:
astedlin@ttu.edu

Department:
Hospitality and Retail Mgmt


