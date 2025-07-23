Hey wine lovers (or future wine pros),

Ever wish you could talk wine without Googling every bottle? Want to flex real wine knowledge at dinner and maybe build a career in the beverage biz?

Say hello to RHIM 4311: Wines of the World – an elective open to all majors (just gotta be 21+ by the first day of class)!

Why this class is a total W:

Double certs – You’ll walk out with WSET® Level 1 & 2 awards (aka the slay of wine education).

50+ wine tastings – Not a drill.

Insane value – All the wine, books, materials, AND exams for just $370 (those certs usually run $1K outside of Tech).

Career glow-up – Whether you’re going into hospitality or just wanna be That Person at dinner, this is for you.

No matter your major – Marketing, pre-med, psych, fine arts... if you vibe with wine, you're in.

Want in? Email miranda.llanas@ttu.edu to check your eligibility.

(RHIM + PSS majors/minors get first dibs.)

Come sip, learn, and casually flex wine knowledge for the rest of your life.

Cheers,

Texas Wine Marketing Research Institute

Dept. of Hospitality & Retail Management



