We are seeking adolescents ages 15-17 for a study designed to help us understand how adolescents understand and respond to questions about suicidal thoughts and behaviors. Your child may be eligible for the study if they have experienced suicidal thoughts or behaviors in the past 6 months.

We would ask your child to complete a virtual, web-based study session, where they would complete an interview about how they understand and respond to questions about suicidal thoughts and behaviors. This session takes about 2 hours and can be scheduled at a time that is convenient for you and your child. Your child will receive a $30 Amazon gift card for their time for this session.

Parents of interested teens can click the link below to see if they are eligible: https://tinyurl.com/TRTL751.

For questions, please contact psychology.trtl@ttu.edu. You may also contact Dr. Sarah Victor at sarah.victor@ttu.edu with questions about this research. This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.