SW 4315: Social Entrepreneurship in Social Work this Fall! This interactive, small-class experience gives you the opportunity to work on real-world community projects, collaborate with peers, and gain hands-on skills that will set you apart in your career. Whether you're planning for grad school, looking to boost your resume, or dreaming of launching your own social impact initiative, this course will equip you with the tools to turn ideas into action. Open to all juniors and seniors—no prerequisites required! Spots are limited, so secure yours today! For more information, contact Dr. Seungjong Cho at seuncho@ttu.edu.

