The Learning Center offers free academic support to help you succeed in your undergraduate classes. You can get free Peer Tutoring, attend Supplemental Instruction, and receive help with time management or test-taking strategies. No reservations are needed, check our schedules and drop-in for a visit.
Peer Tutoring:
- Peer Tutors are students who have received an "A" in the course(s) they tutor in.
- Peer Tutors can work with up to 4 individuals at once
- Located in Drane Hall 164, Library, and some Residence Halls
- 24/7 online tutoring available through Tutor.com
Supplemental Instruction:
- SI Leaders are students who have earned an "A" in the course they lead
- Review weekly course material by receiving a packet containing study tips and practice problems
- Bring an electronic device to access electronic packet
- SI Sessions are held in multiple locations across campus