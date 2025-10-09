The Learning Center offers free academic support to help you succeed in your undergraduate classes. You can get free Peer Tutoring, attend Supplemental Instruction, and receive help with time management or test-taking strategies. No reservations are needed, check our schedules and drop-in for a visit.

Peer Tutoring: Peer Tutors are students who have received an "A" in the course(s) they tutor in.

Peer Tutors can work with up to 4 individuals at once

Located in Drane Hall 164, Library, and some Residence Halls

24/7 online tutoring available through Tutor.com Supplemental Instruction: SI Leaders are students who have earned an "A" in the course they lead

Review weekly course material by receiving a packet containing study tips and practice problems

Bring an electronic device to access electronic packet

SI Sessions are held in multiple locations across campus To view our schedules and learn more, access our website: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/provost/aiss/learning-center/







Follow us @ttulearningcenter Posted:

9/10/2025



Originator:

Pat Bohn



Email:

patrick.e.bohn@ttu.edu



Department:

Learning Center/SI





Categories

Academic

