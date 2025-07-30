TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
CARS 2310: Become a Mindful Matador and Thrive at Texas Tech
CARS 2310: Thriving at Texas Tech promotes exploration of knowledge, attitudes, and behaviors associated with multidimensional aspects of wellness. Exposes students to important mental health and well-being topics relevant to the collegiate experience and life after graduation. This course is open to all majors and does not require a textbook. Two sections are currently open on Tuesday/Thursday! Join us for an interactive and experiential discuss of student well-being. 
Posted:
7/30/2025

Originator:
Jaclyn Cravens

Email:
jaclyn.cravens@ttu.edu

Department:
Comm Family Addict Sciences CFAS


Categories