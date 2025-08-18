The Counseling Center is beginning a therapeutic group for individuals who have lost someone close to them to suicide. The group will start on Monday August 18th from 6:30pm-7:30pm and will continue meeting at that time the 3rd Monday of each month (August 2025-January 2026.) If you are interested in attending a group of this nature, please click on the link below and complete the requested information. Please note, at this time, this group is for our contracted entities (including employees of TTU), and spots will be limited. https://tthsclubbock.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_7TIOFyc8nmqHznw Posted:

Tamera Bland



tammy.bland@ttuhsc.edu



Psychiatry Dept Lbk Genl



Time: 6:30 PM - 7:30 PM

Event Date: 8/18/2025



TTUHSC Department of Psychiatry, Conference Room (1A119F)



