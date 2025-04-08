Designed with you in mind, these two minors in Theatre Arts take your interests to the next level!

Theatre Arts- Cosplay and Costume Technology

This minor capitalizes on niche, pop-cultural interest in character expression and interpretation via the lens of costume technology. Whether to amplify hobby-based interests or prepare students with formal skillsets needed to distinguish them in the emerging market of cosplay costume creation, this minor is the first of its kind and a lot of fun!

Theatre Arts- Live Action Role Play and Performance for Reenactment

This minor combines traditional actor training and costume technology to emphasize full character development and portrayal for use in alternate industry, role-playing, museum and historical re-enactment, and gaming.

Consider adding these new, exciting minors to your degree plan and check out the following courses in the Fall semester:

See Catalog for more information: https://catalog.ttu.edu/preview_program.php?catoid=19&poid=14082&returnto=1801 and Program: Theatre Arts – Live Action Role Play and Performance for Reenactment, Undergraduate Minor - Texas Tech University - Modern Campus Catalog™

Reach out to the following individuals for information: Abed Monawar, UG Advisor in Theatre & Dance: abed.monawar@ttu.edu, Mallory Prucha, Associate Professor of Costume Design: mallory.prucha@ttu.edu