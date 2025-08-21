TTU HomeTechAnnounce

LOOKING FOR A MINOR? EXPLORE THEATRE ARTS!

Are you ready to unleash your creativity, build confidence, and collaborate with a vibrant community of artists? The School of Theatre & Dance offers nine specialized Theatre Arts minors designed for students of all majors who are eager to explore the world of performance, production, and storytelling.

Available Minors:

  • Acting
  • Cosplay and Costume Technology
  • Design & Technology for the Entertainment Industry
  • Design Visualization
  • Live Action Role Play & Performance for Reenactment
  • Sound Design
  • Stage Management & Production
  • Stage & Screen Studies
  • General Theatre Arts

A minor in Theatre Arts helps students develop valuable skills in leadership, problem-solving, communication, and creative thinking—all within a collaborative and supportive environment.

Interested in learning more?

Contact Abed Monawar at Abed.Monawar@ttu.edu to schedule an appointment and start your journey in Theatre Arts today!
8/21/2025

Cory Norman

cory.norman@ttu.edu

Department of Theatre and Dance


