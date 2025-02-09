Got a BIG Idea? Win Big.
The Texas Tech Innovation Hub
is looking for bold, creative thinkers with big idea to participate in the Red Raider Idea Competition
. Think you got the next big thing? Prove it in 60 seconds.
Submit your idea by October 20th
for a chance to win up to $2,000 cash
.
This one-minute pitch competition is your chance to share your most creative, world-changing, or just plain genius ideas. Here's how it works: Pitch your idea in a 60-second or less video. If your concept has go-to-market potential, it'll be featured in our public video showcase. The video with the most votes WINS.