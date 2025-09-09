Prove it in 60 seconds. Submit your idea by October 20th for a chance to win up to $2,000 cash. The Texas Tech Innovation Hub is looking for bold, creative thinkers with big idea to participate in the Red Raider Idea Competition . Think you got the next big thing?Submit your idea byfor a chance to win up to





This one-minute pitch competition is your chance to share your most creative, world-changing, or just plain genius ideas. Here's how it works: Pitch your idea in a 60-second or less video. If your concept has go-to-market potential, it'll be featured in our public video showcase. The video with the most votes WINS.



