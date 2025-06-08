TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Enroll in ESL 5310_Professional Communication in English This Fall!

Are you an international graduate student looking to strengthen your English communication skills for academic and professional success? This graduate-level course is designed specifically for you!

In this course, you will:

  • Improve your spoken fluency and pronunciation
  • Develop effective strategies for academic presentations and classroom communication
  • Learn how to navigate professional interactions in academic and research settings
  • Gain confidence in leading discussions, giving feedback, and presenting your work

Join a supportive learning environment where you can grow your communication skills and prepare for success in teaching, research, and beyond!

Format: Hybrid (in-person + online components)
Offered: Fall Semester
Meeting Times: M    9:00-10:20 am

Instructor: Dr. Yesim Dollar (Yesim.dollar@ttu.edu)

This course counts towards the Graduate Certificate in English Language for Academic and Professional Communication.
Posted:
8/6/2025

Originator:
Yesim Kesli Dollar

Email:
Yesim.Dollar@ttu.edu

Department:
CMLL


Categories