Are you an international graduate student looking to strengthen your English communication skills for academic and professional success? This graduate-level course is designed specifically for you!

In this course, you will:



Improve your spoken fluency and pronunciation

Develop effective strategies for academic presentations and classroom communication

Learn how to navigate professional interactions in academic and research settings

Gain confidence in leading discussions, giving feedback, and presenting your work

Join a supportive learning environment where you can grow your communication skills and prepare for success in teaching, research, and beyond!

Format: Hybrid (in-person + online components)

Offered: Fall Semester

Meeting Times: M 9:00-10:20 am

Instructor: Dr. Yesim Dollar (Yesim.dollar@ttu.edu)

This course counts towards the Graduate Certificate in English Language for Academic and Professional Communication.