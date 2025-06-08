Are you an international graduate student looking to strengthen your English communication skills for academic and professional success? This graduate-level course is designed specifically for you!
In this course, you will:
- Improve your spoken fluency and pronunciation
- Develop effective strategies for academic presentations and classroom communication
- Learn how to navigate professional interactions in academic and research settings
- Gain confidence in leading discussions, giving feedback, and presenting your work
Join a supportive learning environment where you can grow your communication skills and prepare for success in teaching, research, and beyond!
Format: Hybrid (in-person + online components)
Offered: Fall Semester
Meeting Times: M 9:00-10:20 am
Instructor: Dr. Yesim Dollar (Yesim.dollar@ttu.edu)
This course counts towards the Graduate Certificate in English Language for Academic and Professional Communication.