Enhance Your Teaching & Communication Skills This Fall!
Enroll in ESL 5312: English Communication for Teaching Professionals
Are you an international teaching assistant or graduate student looking to boost your classroom communication skills? ESL 5312 is a hybrid course designed to help you:
- Improve your spoken English fluency and pronunciation
- Strengthen your professional communication in academic settings
- Develop effective teaching strategies for university-level instruction
Join us this fall to gain confidence and clarity in the classroom—and take your teaching to the next level!
Meeting Times:
T 9:20-10:50 am
Instructor: Dr. Yesim Dollar (Yesim.dollar@ttu.edu)
This course counts towards the Graduate Certificate in English Language for Academic and Professional Communication.