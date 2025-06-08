Enhance Your Teaching & Communication Skills This Fall!

Enroll in ESL 5312: English Communication for Teaching Professionals

Are you an international teaching assistant or graduate student looking to boost your classroom communication skills? ESL 5312 is a hybrid course designed to help you:

Improve your spoken English fluency and pronunciation

Strengthen your professional communication in academic settings

in academic settings Develop effective teaching strategies for university-level instruction

Join us this fall to gain confidence and clarity in the classroom—and take your teaching to the next level!

Meeting Times:

T 9:20-10:50 am

Instructor: Dr. Yesim Dollar (Yesim.dollar@ttu.edu)

This course counts towards the Graduate Certificate in English Language for Academic and Professional Communication.