Enroll in ESL 5312: English Communication for Teaching Professionals

Are you an international teaching assistant or graduate student looking to boost your classroom communication skills? ESL 5312 is a hybrid course designed to help you:

  • Improve your spoken English fluency and pronunciation
  • Strengthen your professional communication in academic settings
  • Develop effective teaching strategies for university-level instruction

Join us this fall to gain confidence and clarity in the classroom—and take your teaching to the next level!

Meeting Times:

T     9:20-10:50 am

Instructor: Dr. Yesim Dollar (Yesim.dollar@ttu.edu)

This course counts towards the Graduate Certificate in English Language for Academic and Professional Communication.
Posted:
8/6/2025

Originator:
Yesim Kesli Dollar

Email:
Yesim.Dollar@ttu.edu

Department:
CMLL


