Ready to Publish? Strengthen Your Academic Writing This Fall!
Enroll in ESL 5315: Academic Writing for Graduate Researchers
Are you a non-native English speaker preparing to publish your research? ESL 5315 is a hybrid course designed to help you master the skills needed for writing at the graduate level.
In this course, you will:
- Learn how to write for academic journals and professional conferences
- Develop strong research questions and effective literature reviews
- Build clear and structured methodologies
- Discover proven strategies for crafting successful academic texts
Whether you're aiming to publish or simply want to elevate your writing, ESL 5315 will help you become a more confident and competitive scholar in your field.
Meeting Times:
W 9:00-10:20 am
Instructor: Dr. Yesim Dollar (Yesim.dollar@ttu.edu)
This course counts towards the Graduate Certificate in English Language for Academic and Professional Communication.