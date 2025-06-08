TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Strengthen Your Academic Writing This Fall! Enroll in ESL 5315!

Ready to Publish? Strengthen Your Academic Writing This Fall!
Enroll in ESL 5315: Academic Writing for Graduate Researchers

Are you a non-native English speaker preparing to publish your research? ESL 5315 is a hybrid course designed to help you master the skills needed for writing at the graduate level.

In this course, you will:

  • Learn how to write for academic journals and professional conferences
  • Develop strong research questions and effective literature reviews
  • Build clear and structured methodologies
  • Discover proven strategies for crafting successful academic texts

Whether you're aiming to publish or simply want to elevate your writing, ESL 5315 will help you become a more confident and competitive scholar in your field.

Meeting Times:

W     9:00-10:20 am

Instructor: Dr. Yesim Dollar (Yesim.dollar@ttu.edu)

This course counts towards the Graduate Certificate in English Language for Academic and Professional Communication.
Posted:
8/6/2025

Originator:
Yesim Kesli Dollar

Email:
Yesim.Dollar@ttu.edu

Department:
