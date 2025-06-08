Ready to Publish? Strengthen Your Academic Writing This Fall!

Enroll in ESL 5315: Academic Writing for Graduate Researchers

Are you a non-native English speaker preparing to publish your research? ESL 5315 is a hybrid course designed to help you master the skills needed for writing at the graduate level.

In this course, you will:

Learn how to write for academic journals and professional conferences

Develop strong research questions and effective literature reviews

and effective Build clear and structured methodologies

Discover proven strategies for crafting successful academic texts

Whether you're aiming to publish or simply want to elevate your writing, ESL 5315 will help you become a more confident and competitive scholar in your field.

Meeting Times:

W 9:00-10:20 am

Instructor: Dr. Yesim Dollar (Yesim.dollar@ttu.edu)

This course counts towards the Graduate Certificate in English Language for Academic and Professional Communication.