International Affairs invites all international students and scholars attending Texas Tech University and Texas Tech students who participated in a recognized Texas Tech study abroad program during the 2024 fall session, 2024 intersession, the 2025 spring semester, and the 2025 summer sessions. The chosen images will be displayed at the International Cultural Center during the months of September – October 2025. Dr. Robert Peaslee is the juror for this photo contest.

AWARDS for the Photography Competition: First Place - $150/ Second Place - $125/ Third Place $100

Some ideas for subject matter to be included:

A day in the life

Putting the 'study' in study abroad

Pic or it didn't happen

Red Raiders Abroad: Photo includes people (Friends, classmates, homestay families, etc.) INFORMATION FOR PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION To be eligible for consideration for the “Adventures in Study Abroad” photo contest, your images must meet the following requirements: Photographs must be taken by the student. (We do not want images taken by professional photographers or from the internet.)

Photographs must demonstrate appropriate behavior and be suitable for viewing by all ages.

A maximum of four photos may be submitted.

Photographs should be high resolution and can be in color or black and white.

If one of your images is selected, it must be a full file that can be enlarged without pixilation.

International Affairs will enlarge and print all digital photos selected for the exhibition. You will receive the print at the end of the exhibit as our gift from International Affairs. CALENDAR OF EVENTS June 1 Photo submission opens (instructions below) ***Complete the submission form and upload your photos there*** Aug 31 Submission deadline for photos Sep 15 Notification of judge’s selections sent to photographers Sep 26 Exhibit opens Oct 22 Exhibit reception held at International Cultural Center HOW TO SUBMIT YOUR PHOTOS: 1. Fill out the submission form and upload your photos there. Here is the link to the form: https://forms.office.com/r/95GN2fRUQq 2. Files should be in JPEG format (1-5 MB). Label each file with consecutive numbers followed by your name and the location of the photo (e.g., 1 Doe, Jane – Spain 2 Doe, Jane – Portugal). 3. Please DO NOT send your photos via email; that will not count as your submission to the contest. 4. All submissions must be completed by August 31, 2025. Posted:

