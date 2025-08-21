Want to feel more confident writing? The GWC is here to help!

Enhance your effectiveness and productivity as a writer with the Graduate Writing Center! Check out our fall programming below: Thesis and Dissertation Boot Camps are multi-day goal setting and writing retreats for graduate students at the proposal stage or later in their research process. Online and in-person options are available. Applications are due September 4. Graduate Writing Groups are weekly writing groups designed to offer accountability, goal-setting strategies, and dedicated writing time to graduate students and postdocs. Applications for both online and in-person options are due September 11. Writing Workshops are professional development events designed to share writing techniques and other information relevant to the graduate writing process. This fall, we offer one-hour workshops on SMART goals for maintaining productive writing practices, strategies for critical reading and source integration, contextualizing and communicating research findings, ethical prompt engineering practices, and unpacking the IRB application: questions and protocols. We are also piloting a special three-hour event to practice paraphrasing. See our workshop list for registration deadlines. Writing Consultations are 50-minute 1-to-1 appointments that can help you get started or make progress on a writing project. We offer face-to-face, synchronous online, and asynchronous written feedback. Graduate students and postdocs are invited to schedule a consultation up to three times per week. The Fall 2025 schedule will open on August 18 and appointments will be offered beginning August 25. Posted:

8/21/2025



Originator:

Rebecca Bruning



Email:

Rebecca.Bruning@ttu.edu



Department:

Writing Centers of TTU





Categories

Academic

Departmental

