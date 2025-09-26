Strong paraphrasing skills are at the foundation of effective graduate-level writing. Graduate students and postdocs are invited to join the Graduate Writing Center for a highly interactive morning of paraphrasing practice. Attendees will explore the key elements of effective paraphrases and practice several strategies that can help writers express ideas in an integrated, academic way.

Participants are encouraged to bring pdfs or printouts of 1-2 peer-reviewed articles they plan to read for coursework or research in the upcoming semester.

Please note, this is a 3-hour, in-person event. Space is limited to first 40 registrants. Breakfast will be provided.

Date and Time: Friday, September 26, 9AM-12PM (In-person Only)

RSVP Deadline: Monday, September 22, 9AM.