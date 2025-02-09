Are you working on your thesis or dissertation? We’d love to help you jumpstart this fall! Check out our thesis and dissertation boot camps here.
Join us for several days of focused writing, goal setting, and community! Choose the option that is best for you:
- Online Thesis and Dissertation Boot Camp will be held September 16-18, 6-9PM (Tuesday-Thursday)
- In-Person Boot Camp will be held September 16-19, 11:30AM-3:00PM (Tuesday-Friday). Lunch will be provided at the in-person camp.
Graduate students and post-docs welcome! Applications are due September 4 at 12PM (noon).
Please note, our application has been updated and will require watching a brief orientation video. We recommend allowing a few extra minutes to complete the application process.