Join the Graduate Writing Center for our Fall 2025 workshops!
Registration due one day in advance, unless otherwise noted. Attendance at GWC workshops and intensives fulfills part of the requirement for receiving a Graduate School fellowship or travel funding. See our website for more details.
· SMART Goals for Maintaining Productive Writing Practices
Thursday, September 11, 1pm (Online Only)
Hosted by Dr. Jennifer Marciniak, Director of the Graduate Writing Center
· Half-Day Paraphrasing Studio
Friday, September 26, 9AM-12PM (3-hour event, in-person only)
Hosted by Becky Bruning, GWC Lead Consultant and Writing Centers of Texas Tech Social Media Coordinator
Registration due Monday, 9/22 at 9AM
· Strategies for Critical Reading and Source Integration
Monday, October, 6, 1PM (Hybrid)
Hosted by Abdulrahman Almalki, GWC consultant, MA student in Linguistics
· Contextualizing and Communicating Research Findings
Friday, October 24, 10:30AM (Hybrid)
Hosted by Jacob Nadolsky, GWC consultant, PhD student in Atmospheric Science
· Ethical Prompt Engineering Practices
Thursday, November 6, 1:30 PM (Hybrid)
Hosted by Dr. Jennifer Marciniak, Director of the Graduate Writing Center
· Unpacking the IRB Application: Questions and Protocols
Tuesday, November 18, 3:00 PM (Hybrid)
Hosted by Dr. CassiDe Street, Director for the Human Research Protection Program