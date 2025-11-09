Join the Graduate Writing Center Thursday, September 11, 6:30-7:30PM for the first workshop of the semester:





SMART Goals for Maintaining Productive Writing Practices

Breaking down writing goals into small, attainable goals can help writers feel more productive, motivated, and positive about their writing progress. In this workshop, we will talk about how to create specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and time-bound (SMART) goals that will alleviate the pressure of writing and support better mental health.





Thursday, September 11, 1pm (Online Only)





Hosted by Dr. Jennifer Marciniak, Director of the Graduate Writing Center





And don't miss our remaining workshops!