Join the Graduate Writing Center Thursday, September 11, 6:30-7:30PM for the first workshop of the semester:
SMART Goals for Maintaining Productive Writing Practices
Breaking down writing goals into small, attainable goals can help writers feel more productive, motivated, and positive about their writing progress. In this workshop, we will talk about how to create specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and time-bound (SMART) goals that will alleviate the pressure of writing and support better mental health.
Thursday, September 11, 1pm (Online Only)
Hosted by Dr. Jennifer Marciniak, Director of the Graduate Writing Center
And don't miss our remaining workshops!
Half-Day Paraphrasing Studio
Friday, September 26, 9AM-12PM (3-hour event, in-person only)
Hosted by Becky Bruning, GWC Lead Consultant and Writing Centers of Texas Tech Social Media Coordinator
Registration due Monday, 9/22 at 9AM
· Strategies for Critical Reading and Source Integration
Monday, October, 6, 1PM (Hybrid)
Hosted by Abdulrahman Almalki, GWC consultant, MA student in Linguistics
· Contextualizing and Communicating Research Findings
Friday, October 24, 10:30AM (Hybrid)
Hosted by Jacob Nadolsky, GWC consultant, PhD student in Atmospheric Science
· Ethical Prompt Engineering Practices
Thursday, November 6, 1:30 PM (Hybrid)
Hosted by Dr. Jennifer Marciniak, Director of the Graduate Writing Center
· Unpacking the IRB Application: Questions and Protocols
Tuesday, November 18, 3:00 PM (Hybrid)
Hosted by Dr. CassiDe Street, Director for the Human Research Protection Program