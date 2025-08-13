The Heart of Lubbock Community Garden is having a signage study for the next 2 weeks. There are 7 signs at the garden by the canopy area. Scan a QR code with your phone to start, and the signs will be in order of the survey questions. The survey should only be 10-20 minutes long. At the end of the survey, you will be redirected to another page to upload your email to be entered into a $50 amazon gift card drawing. Feel free to enjoy the garden, take some produce, and pull a few weeds while you're there!

This research has been approved by the IRB (IRB2025-411), and the survey landing page will provide an information sheet for you to review.

8/13/2025



Originator:

Jonah Trevino



Email:

Email: Jonah.Trevino@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A





