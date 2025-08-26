If you are a student in Food Science, Food Safety, Food Microbiology, Meat Science, or Restaurant, Hotel & Institutional Management You need to know about hygienic design when you go to work for the industry!

By the end of the course, the students will acquire knowledge on theoretical aspects to be considered for site selection, layout selection and design considerations for a food plant facility as well as developed skills and get acquainted in project preparations, estimations and cost/feasibility estimates of different equipment and materials in various food industries. A practical, hands-on prefeasibility study for a specific commodity/food product will be conducted using the topics covered in class.

Undergraduate Students: FDSC 3306 (CRN 39156) -Food Plant Design-

Graduate Students: FDSC 5306-001 (CRN 39373)| Hygienic Design of Food Processing Plants

Contact Dr. Alejandro Echeverry (alejandro.echeverry@ttu.edu) for syllabus and more information!