Title: Dehydration, Rehydration, and Impact on Physiology (DRIP) Study

Recruiting: Healthy men and women between 45-65 years old.

After consent and screening (Visit 1), the study will involve 4-day hydration, 4-day dehydration, and 4-day rehydration phases with 4 testing visits over 18 consecutive days. Before the start and end of each phase, the following will be conducted:

· Height and body weight measurements

· Body composition and bone density analyses

· Hydration status (urine) assessment

· Bioelectrical impedance spectroscopy BIS

· Ultrasound of the leg muscles

· Fasting glucose to consent

· Blood draws (~6 tbsp each)

· Blood pressure

· Sleep performance (via wearable device continuously throughout the study)

· Physical function testing

Visit 1: Consent/Screening and Familiarization Visit

Visit 2: Habitual Baseline Testing Visit

During the 4-d Hydration Phase:

· Consume a moderate to high water content diet

· Consume 3.7L of water/d for men and 2.7L of water/d for women

Visit 3: Baseline Testing Visit

During the 4-d Dehydration Phase:

· Consume a 24h fluid-restriction diet (i.e., low-water content food diet, and no fluid intake)

· Followed by a 3-d limited fluid diet (i.e., low-water content food diet and 1.5L of water/d for men; 1.0L of water/d for women)

Visit 4: Post-Dehydration Testing Visit

During the 4-d rehydration Phase:

· Consume a moderate to high water content diet

· Consume 3.7L of water/d for men and 2.7L of water/d for women

Visit 5: Post-Rehydration Testing Visit

Laboratory visits will take place in the Department of Kinesiology and Sport Management.

Time required: A total of 3 hrs of lab visits and 3 hrs of completing food log over ~2.5 weeks.

Participants who complete all aspects of this study will receive a body composition report and the first 10 participants will also receive a Smart Water Bottle.

If interested, please send your contact information to Casey.Appell@ttu.eduThis study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University and is directed by Dr. Hui Ying Luk, Assistant Professors in the Department of Kinesiology and Sports Management, who can be contacted at huiying.luk@ttu.edu.