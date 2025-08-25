Turn Clues into Cases – Learn the Science of Bloodstain Pattern Analysis
Now Offering: FSCI 4300 – Bloodstain Pattern Analysis (Fall 2025)
Course Overview:
Step into the role of a forensic scientist in FSCI 4300 – Bloodstain Pattern Analysis, an online course designed for those who want to dive deeper into crime scene reconstruction.
What You’ll Learn:
-
How forensic scientists document and analyze bloodstain patterns
-
Techniques used to reconstruct criminal events from evidence
-
The different types of bloodstain patterns and their identifying characteristics
This specialized course provides real-world skills used in forensic investigations and is perfect for students pursuing or exploring careers in forensic science, law enforcement, or criminal investigation.
Format: 100% Online
Semester: Fall 2025
Course Number: FSCI 4300
Ready to register?
Find it under FSCI 4300 – Bloodstain Pattern Analysis CRN: 51013 in the Fall 2025 course schedule.
Don’t just watch crime shows, learn the science behind the evidence.
Enroll today!