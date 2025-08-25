TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
New Online Forensic Science Course This Fall – Bloodstain Pattern Analysis!
Turn Clues into Cases – Learn the Science of Bloodstain Pattern Analysis
Now Offering: FSCI 4300 – Bloodstain Pattern Analysis (Fall 2025)

Course Overview:
Step into the role of a forensic scientist in FSCI 4300 – Bloodstain Pattern Analysis, an online course designed for those who want to dive deeper into crime scene reconstruction.
What You’ll Learn:
  • How forensic scientists document and analyze bloodstain patterns
  • Techniques used to reconstruct criminal events from evidence
  • The different types of bloodstain patterns and their identifying characteristics
This specialized course provides real-world skills used in forensic investigations and is perfect for students pursuing or exploring careers in forensic science, law enforcement, or criminal investigation.
Format: 100% Online
Semester: Fall 2025
Course Number: FSCI 4300     

Ready to register?
Find it under FSCI 4300 – Bloodstain Pattern Analysis CRN: 51013 in the Fall 2025 course schedule.
Need help registering?
Contact me at Zelena.Saldivar@ttu.edu and I’ll be happy to assist.

Don’t just watch crime shows, learn the science behind the evidence.

Enroll today!
Posted:
8/15/2025

Originator:
Samantha Luna

Email:
Samantha.M.Luna@ttu.edu

Department:
Inst of Environ and Human Health

Event Information

All Day Event
Event Date: 8/25/2025

Location:
Online


Categories