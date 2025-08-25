Turn Clues into Cases – Learn the Science of Bloodstain Pattern Analysis

Now Offering: FSCI 4300 – Bloodstain Pattern Analysis (Fall 2025)

Course Overview:

Step into the role of a forensic scientist in FSCI 4300 – Bloodstain Pattern Analysis, an online course designed for those who want to dive deeper into crime scene reconstruction.

What You’ll Learn:

How forensic scientists document and analyze bloodstain patterns

Techniques used to reconstruct criminal events from evidence

The different types of bloodstain patterns and their identifying characteristics

This specialized course provides real-world skills used in forensic investigations and is perfect for students pursuing or exploring careers in forensic science, law enforcement, or criminal investigation.

Format: 100% Online

Semester: Fall 2025

Course Number: FSCI 4300





Ready to register?

Find it under FSCI 4300 – Bloodstain Pattern Analysis CRN: 51013 in the Fall 2025 course schedule.



Need help registering? Contact me at Zelena.Saldivar@ttu.edu and I'll be happy to assist.





Don’t just watch crime shows, learn the science behind the evidence.





Enroll today!